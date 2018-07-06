English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Illegal Religious Structures: HC Orders Deduction of Re 1 from Babus' Salaries
The court directed deduction from the salaries of principal secretary, Urban Development; the secretaries of Revenue, Forest and Home Departments, chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and the Nagpur municipal commissioner.
File photo of Bombay High Court
Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has directed the state government to deduct Re 1 per day, until the next hearing, from the salaries of some senior bureaucrats for their failure to submit an action plan for removal of illegal religious structures in the city.
The court directed deduction from the salaries of principal secretary, Urban Development; the secretaries of Revenue, Forest and Home Departments, chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and the Nagpur municipal commissioner, said Advocate Firdous Mirza.
Mirza appeared for Manmohan Khorgade and Gajanan Zade who have filed a public interest litigation seeking removal of all illegal religious structures from roads and other public lands.
The bench of Justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Z A Haq was today hearing intervention applications of trustees of some religious structures against proposed demolition, Mirza told PTI.
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation informed the court that it had issued demolition notices to illegal religious shrines and other structures, Mirza said.
He, however, pointed out that the court had directed the authorities to submit an action plan for removal of illegal structures from roads, but no action plan has been submitted yet, Mirza said.
The authorities instead started removing illegal structures standing in the residential areas, which caused resentment among people, he said.
The court then adjourned the matter for two weeks, while ordering deduction of Re 1 per day from the salaries of senior bureaucrats till further hearing, he said.
Government lawyers could not be contacted for comments.
Also Watch
The court directed deduction from the salaries of principal secretary, Urban Development; the secretaries of Revenue, Forest and Home Departments, chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and the Nagpur municipal commissioner, said Advocate Firdous Mirza.
Mirza appeared for Manmohan Khorgade and Gajanan Zade who have filed a public interest litigation seeking removal of all illegal religious structures from roads and other public lands.
The bench of Justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Z A Haq was today hearing intervention applications of trustees of some religious structures against proposed demolition, Mirza told PTI.
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation informed the court that it had issued demolition notices to illegal religious shrines and other structures, Mirza said.
He, however, pointed out that the court had directed the authorities to submit an action plan for removal of illegal structures from roads, but no action plan has been submitted yet, Mirza said.
The authorities instead started removing illegal structures standing in the residential areas, which caused resentment among people, he said.
The court then adjourned the matter for two weeks, while ordering deduction of Re 1 per day from the salaries of senior bureaucrats till further hearing, he said.
Government lawyers could not be contacted for comments.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Stuart Broad Aiming to Recover in Time From Injury For India Tests
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Gets Trolled for This Bikini-clad Photo
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter