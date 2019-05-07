English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Illegal Sale of Babies a Common Affair in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal District as Nurses Exploit Poverty of Villagers
An elderly villager said nurses from the nearby primary health centre regularly come to check on newborns and try to persuade the families to give away their children for adoption for their own welfare.
Chennai: Days after the arrest of a former nurse of a government hospital in Tamil Nadu over illegal sale of babies, a visit to Kolli Hills in Namakkal from where the nurse belonged had several similar stories to offer.
News18 visited at least 10 villages in the district where such incidents have taken place.
While one woman said she had to give away two of her six daughters as she was a widow and couldn’t take care of all of them on her own, another woman said it was difficult to raise three daughters, hence, they were given away, but not for money.
“I had six daughters. After my sixth child’s birth, my husband passed away. As a single woman, I couldn’t nurture all of them. So, with the help of a nurse from the nearby primary health centre, I sold a child for Rs 2,000 and then, my fourth child after a few days. That was nearly six years ago. I don’t know to whom the nurse sold my daughters,” the first woman said.
The other woman said, “I had three daughters. As we are from a poor family, we cannot afford to raise them. So, only for the welfare of my children, I give away them to the nurse. But, I didn't take any money from the nurse.”
The woman refused to get into further details as they were of the firm belief that their children were living happily in some part of the world.
An elderly villager said nurses from the nearby primary health centre regularly come to check on newborns and try to persuade the families to give away their children for adoption for their own welfare.
Edited by: Sohini Goswami
