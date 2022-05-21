'Illegally Occupied Since 1960s', What are China's Two 'So-called Bridges' in Pangong Area

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the reports of a second bridge being constructed by China across the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh and said that the two bridges are in areas that are under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has never accepted such illegal occupation of its territory, nor has it accepted the “unjustified” Chinese claim or such construction activities.

The statement comes after Satellite imagery suggested that China is constructing the second bridge in the strategically key region right next to the first one, amid a lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

“We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong Lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s. We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Bagchi on Thursday referred to the bridge as a “so-called bridge”. “On the so-called bridge or I don’t know if it’s another bridge — somebody said it’s a second bridge, or if it’s an expansion or widening of the current bridge,” he said.

He added that the government is keeping a constant watch on the developments that have a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China has started building a second bridge across the Pangong Lake that will be capable of accommodating heavy armoured vehicles, months after completing another bridge in the same region that is claimed by India.

The second bridge is located over 20 km east of Finger 8 on the northern bank of Pangong lake, where India says is the point that marks the LAC, a report in The Indian Express said.

However by road, it would be around 35 km from Finger 8. The area has been under Chinese control since 1958, although it is just west of India’s claim line, which, according to India, is its international boundary.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the second bridge is at an advanced stage and shallow foundations and columns have been visible alongside the first bridge.

In January, when reports of China building the first bridge across the Pangong Tso emerged, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is located in an area that is under illegal occupation of China for 60 years. According to experts, China completed the construction of the first bridge across Pangong Tso in April.

The eastern Ladakh faceoff began on May 4-5 in 2020. India has been insisting on the restoration of status quo ante prior to the standoff. India and China have held 15 rounds of military talks so far to resolve the eastern Ladakh row. As a result of the talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and the south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key to overall development of bilateral ties. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

