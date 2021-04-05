Illicit Liquor Killed 400 People in UP in 4 Years, Says Congress in Latest Attack on Yogi Govt

The Congress has yet again attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the rising number of deaths caused by spurious liquor in the state. The main opposition party alleged that the excise department and police officials in connivance with the liquor mafia are running the illegal liquor business in the state, estimated to be worth ten thousand crore rupees.

It also accused the Yogi government of “distributing death” in the state. State President of the party, Ajay Kumar Lallu, on Sunday claimed that about 400 people have died from poisonous liquor in the last four years of BJP rule.

“Despite an amendment by the Yogi government in the Excise Act 1910, after 400 death cases, and strict instructions from the High Court to take punitive actions like life imprisonment, death sentence and high penalties against those involved in the trading of adulterated liquor the death cases have only continued to surge,” Lallu said.

The Congress’s attack comes amid rising incidents of liquor deaths in many districts of UP. Despite the strict measures by the government to curb the illegal liquor supply, the cases have been on the rise.

Recently, six people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Pratapgarh district at a rally organised by a candidate for village head election. Numerous cases of contaminated alcohol deaths have been recently reported from the districts of Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot including the state capital Lucknow.

The smuggling of illegal liquor is increasing in the remote districts and the rural areas of the state. The illicit liquor business is flourishing in these parts of the state, allegedly under the protection of police and excise department officials to the mafias.