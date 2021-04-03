Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 10 Crore Recovered From Gaushala in UP's Pratapgarh

The Pratapgarh police, while taking action late on Friday evening, recovered illicit liquor worth crores of rupees from a gaushala constructed inside a farm house. Police have also recovered dozens of drums full of chemicals, thousands of vials, wrappers and liquor making equipment. The action continued into the night as well. As per the police sources, the value of the recovered liquor and equipment is said to be around Rs 10 crore.

The Police and Excise Department team jointly raided the farm house of a liquor mafia in Naubasta Parsipur in the Hathigwan police station area. The illegal liquor was concealed under the guise of straw and fodder in a gaushala allegedly built in the farmhouse. The chemical brought to make liquor was filled in drums and hidden under straw and fodder. The liquor mafia also stuffed the rectified spirit and the chemical into the drum and hid it inside the farm house premises. However, the people present in the farm house escaped.

Speaking to media, ADG Prem Prakash said, “This farm house belongs to Guddu Singh. There is a recovery of about RS 10 crore in action. An anti-corruption investigation has been recommended against the former SHO while suspending the two cops with immediate effect.”

The liquor mafia had hidden chemical and illegal liquor inside the soil as well, for which JCB machines were called in to dig and recover the stock. The police action started at around 6 pm on Friday evening at Naubasta Parsipur in the Hathigwan police station area. The liquor mafia, the owner of the farm house, kept the illegally brewed liquor hidden inside the straw in a cowshed allegedly built inside the premises.

IG KP Singh said that 96 drums were recovered in this action till late on Friday evening. These contained OP (a chemical making of alcohol). He stated the cost of each drum was about Rs 2 lakh. Around 36 sacks of bottle caps of almost all brands have also been found. According to IG, 1,23,000 vials have also been found inside the farm house. The police have also recovered 2,700 cardboard and 133 boxes of liquor, which was said to be of a local brand and was allegedly being supplied to many surrounding districts.

The police have also recovered six liquor packing machines hidden in the straw. Along with this, about 1.5 million wrappers and barcodes have been recovered for installation on vials.

The ADG said that the action will go a long way, and hence a temporary police post has been made in the village and policemen have been deployed on it.

The local inspector Hansraj Dubey and beat soldier Jitendra Chauhan have been suspended with immediate effect. The former SHO Uday Tripathi is also being blamed for this illegal business. Although he was already sent to the riot control after being sent to the lines, now after such a huge action, the ADG has said that an anti-corruption investigation has also been recommended against him. Instructions have also been given for high-level investigation at IG range level.