Illustrious No 51 Squadron That Scripted History With Abhinandan Varthaman is Retiring Today

An illustrious MiG-21 squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that hit headlines in 2019 for inking a historic record in combat with Pakistan is retiring after a remarkable journey of 38 years. The Srinagar-based No 51 Squadron — one of the four remaining squadrons of the ageing MiG-21 aircraft — is being number-plated on Friday. This was the only fighter squadron in the Kashmir Valley.

As part of the squadron, in February 2019, Wing Commander (Now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman was awarded the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft during a dogfight at the Line of Control.

A squadron is number-plated when the aircraft in it are phased out. It can be revived at a later stage with the induction of other aircraft. For instance, the ‘Golden Arrows’ 17 Squadron with the Type 96 MiG-21s was number-plated in 2011, but was revived as the first Rafale fighter jets squadron in Ambala in 2020.

Beyond Air Defence

The event evokes nostalgia for many IAF veterans who have been part of this squadron and say they hope to see the squadron resurrected soon again.

Air Vice Marshal Nalin Tandon (Retd), who commanded No 51 Squadron during the Kargil conflict in 1999 for more than two years, said number-plating of the squadron evokes both sorrow and joy. In 1999, the squadron was operating MiG-21 Biz (type 75) aircraft.

“I’m sad because the squadron will get number-plated, but I am also happy because it will pave the way for induction of new generation aircraft in the squadron,” he told News18.

He said the No 51 Squadron is called the Swordarm and are the Guardians of the Valley because it was the first line of defence for any action in the region and its primary role was to protect and defend the Valley.

He recalled that during the Kargil conflict, the MiG-21s not only played the primary role of air defence in the Valley, but were also given the additional strike roles. Later, the other aircraft were inducted and the squadron resumed its primary role of air defence.

Talking about the MiG-21s, he said it was a good aircraft for its time. “They are being retired since the technology is getting obsolete and there is a need to induct modern aircraft,” he said.

Wing Commander Ashish Gupta (Retd), who has served in the No 51 Squadron, said it has always been a sensitive and coveted squadron of Srinagar where only fully operational pilots or the crème of the IAF were posted.

“It is a squadron where I was posted as a junior pilot, got married there and there are a lot of good memories. So the number-plating brings back a lot of memories,” he said.

Talking about the phasing out of the MiG-21 Bisons, he said there was nothing wrong with the aircraft. “It was an ageing fleet, but that does not mean it was not fly-worthy.”

“The technology had become old and there were some limitations as compared to modern aircraft and hence they are being phased out,” he said, emphasising that the flight safety record of the IAF in general and the MiG 21s, in particular, has been high.

Illustrious History

Raised in Chandigarh on February 1, 1985 on the command of Wing Commander VK Chawla (retd), 51 Squadron moved to Srinagar within a year on May 1, 1986. While it initially had the MiG-21 Type 75 aircraft, it was converted to MiG-21 Bisons in January 2004.

The fighters in the squadron had participated in various missions and exercises in the last four decades.

Operation Brasstacks in 1987 had first tested the preparedness of the squadron during which it carried out extensive valley flying and manned operational readiness platforms from Srinagar and Avantipur Air Force Station over a period of three months.

The decorated squadron participated in Operation Safed Sagar in 1999, during which it carried out offensive missions at Point 5140 and Tololing with rockets in the first two days of the operation and flew 194 sorties as part of its air defence role to the strike fleet. It also participated in Operation Parakram, during which it was responsible for air defence of the Kashmir Valley.

The squadron stopped its flying operations from June 30 this year. There are indications there will be a Su-30 MKI squadron at the Srinagar airbase, though there is no official word on this.

The IAF plans to retire the remaining three MIG-21 squadrons by 2025.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here