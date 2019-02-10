English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I'm Fine, Can Deal With Anything Put Through, Says Vadra Ahead of Questioning in Another Land Scam Case
Robert Vadra is expected to depose before the ED in Jaipur on Sunday in another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner.
Robert Vadra leaves after appearing before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Ahead of his questioning in Jaipur over Bikaner land scam, Robert Vadra, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, said on Sunday that he was "fine, good and disciplined" to deal with anything he is put through.
"Just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time. I’m fine, good n disciplined to deal with anything, I’m put through. “Truth will always prevail”. Wishing you all a happy Sunday n a healthy week (sic)," he posted in Instagram.
Vadra is expected to depose before the ED in Jaipur on Sunday in another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner, after being grilled by the the Enforcement Directorate a day earlier.
After two sessions of questioning on February 6 and 7, officials said the investigating officer (IO) of the case wanted to put across more questions to Vadra in connection with the case and hence he was asked to depose again on Saturday.
It is understood that the last time Vadra was "confronted with" documents that the agency has obtained or seized as part of its probe in the case, including those linked to absconding defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
Vadra has also shared documents with the investigating officer of the case and has assured some more will be provided as and when he gets them, official sources had said.
The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time. I’m fine, good n disciplined to deal with anything, I’m put through. “Truth will always prevail”. Wishing you all a happy Sunday n a healthy week (sic)," he posted in Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Morning ... just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time. I’m fine, good n disciplined to deal with anything, I’m put through. “Truth will always prevail”. Wishing you all a happy Sunday n a healthy week. 😊👍
Vadra is expected to depose before the ED in Jaipur on Sunday in another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner, after being grilled by the the Enforcement Directorate a day earlier.
After two sessions of questioning on February 6 and 7, officials said the investigating officer (IO) of the case wanted to put across more questions to Vadra in connection with the case and hence he was asked to depose again on Saturday.
It is understood that the last time Vadra was "confronted with" documents that the agency has obtained or seized as part of its probe in the case, including those linked to absconding defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
Vadra has also shared documents with the investigating officer of the case and has assured some more will be provided as and when he gets them, official sources had said.
The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood has Called for Trouble By Ganging Up Against Me
- Indians 'No' Exactly How to Use the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Screenplay of Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga To Be Part of Oscars Library
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results