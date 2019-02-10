Ahead of his questioning in Jaipur over Bikaner land scam, Robert Vadra, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, said on Sunday that he was "fine, good and disciplined" to deal with anything he is put through."Just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time. I’m fine, good n disciplined to deal with anything, I’m put through. “Truth will always prevail”. Wishing you all a happy Sunday n a healthy week (sic)," he posted in Instagram.Vadra is expected to depose before the ED in Jaipur on Sunday in another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner, after being grilled by the the Enforcement Directorate a day earlier.After two sessions of questioning on February 6 and 7, officials said the investigating officer (IO) of the case wanted to put across more questions to Vadra in connection with the case and hence he was asked to depose again on Saturday.It is understood that the last time Vadra was "confronted with" documents that the agency has obtained or seized as part of its probe in the case, including those linked to absconding defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.Vadra has also shared documents with the investigating officer of the case and has assured some more will be provided as and when he gets them, official sources had said.The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.