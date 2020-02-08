'I'm Hopeful AAP Will Form Government Third Time': Kejriwal After Voting

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would form government for the third time in Delhi.

The people of Delhi will vote based on the development carried out by the AAP government, said Kejriwal, after voting along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in Civil Lines area.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday, February 11.

