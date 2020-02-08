Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'I'm Hopeful AAP Will Form Government Third Time': Kejriwal After Voting

The people of Delhi will vote based on the development carried out by the AAP government, said Kejriwal.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
'I'm Hopeful AAP Will Form Government Third Time': Kejriwal After Voting
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fields media questions after casting his vote in Delhi.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would form government for the third time in Delhi.

The people of Delhi will vote based on the development carried out by the AAP government, said Kejriwal, after voting along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in Civil Lines area.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday, February 11.

