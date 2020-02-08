English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
'I'm Hopeful AAP Will Form Government Third Time': Kejriwal After Voting
The people of Delhi will vote based on the development carried out by the AAP government, said Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fields media questions after casting his vote in Delhi.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would form government for the third time in Delhi.
The people of Delhi will vote based on the development carried out by the AAP government, said Kejriwal, after voting along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in Civil Lines area.
Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday, February 11.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s Film Is High On Style
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- While Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Begin Valentine's Week with a Vacation
- Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud