‘I’m Learning from Trump’: Modi Calls Us President an Expert in Art of Negotiation

Addressing a 50,000-strong crowd at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised US president Donald Trump and called him a 'tough negotiator'.

Updated:September 23, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
‘I’m Learning from Trump’: Modi Calls Us President an Expert in Art of Negotiation
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. (PTI)
Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump for showing him a thing or two about the "art" of negotiation.

Addressing a 50,000-strong crowd at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised US president Donald Trump for teaching him the ‘art’ of negotiation.

Thanking Trump for referring to him as a "tough negotiator" Modi said the US President himself was an expert in the "art of dealing".

""In the days to come, I will be speaking with President Trump. He often calls me a top negotiator, but he himself knows the art of the deal and I am learning from him," Modi said.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing a large gathering of Indian American community in the presence of Trump, said there are a lot of opportunities for people of the two countries.

He also hit out at Pakistan for its support to terrorism and said India's decision to nullify Article 370 has caused trouble to those who cannot handle their country as he called for a "decisive battle" against terrorism.

Making a strong pitch against terrorism in the presence of Trump, Modi asked the crowd of Indian-Americans to give Trump a standing ovation, as he targeted Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan, without directly naming them.

"Article 370 encouraged terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, asserting that its nullification will allow development and prosperity in the region and end discrimination against women, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The Prime Minister said the journey of India to be a USD five trillion economy and strong economic growth of the US under President Trump will add wings to the bilateral opportunities.

