I’m No Tees Maar Khan, Others Too Should Fight for Liquor Prohibition in MP: CM Uma Bharti

Continuing with her demand for liquor prohibition, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday urged others to join her.

Bharti will be taking to the streets from February 14, if a decision on liquor prohibition is not taken by then.

Speaking to the media, Bharti said, “I am no Tees Maar Khan, there are so many people in the state who should stage protests to demand liquor prohibition. Why can’t they come forward?”

She added, “Both (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and VD Sharma (BJP state head) are like saints, I am not sure what is hindering liquor prohibition in MP. I have worked a lot during the polls and have contributed to bringing this government to power. I will speak to the Chief Minister and urge him to give a statement on the matter.”

Bharti, however, was seen ducking the matter of scores of deaths of cows in a village in Bhopal. “Ab sarkar bhi hamari hai, aur dusri baat ki bhai (CM) se mere sambandh atmiyta wale hain,” said Bharti with a smile.

Bharti also had a list of areas where liquor rule violations were reported. “In Khandwa, at Hanuvantiya island, liquor is being consumed in violation of norms. Same is the case in Devri in Sagar and Gunga in Bhopal. I am hopeful, the administration will take action,” said the former MP.

“The media, BJP, Congress and all sections of the society want liquor prohibition. Collective efforts against liquor and other addictions will pay dividends,” claimed Bharti on her Twitter handle.

Saying that she doesn’t consider herself an extraordinary person, Bharti said, “Liquor and other addictions are enemies of deprived sections, the poor, girls, women and society. Everyone should fight them collectively.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.