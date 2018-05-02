English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I'm Not Lord Ram, Can't Purify Dalits, Says Uma Bharti Refusing to Take Part in Mass Meal
Chhatarpur: Hours after PM Modi showcased President Ram Nath Kovind’s appointment as evidence of BJP's relations with Dalits, two of his ministers made controversial remarks on the community, drawing public wrath.
While UP cabinet minister Rajendra Pratap Singh said that BJP leaders are blessing Dalits by going to their homes, Union minister Uma Bharti claimed on Wednesday that she does not consider herself Lord Ram who can “purify Dalits”.
“I don’t consider myself Lord Ram that I could purify Dalits by eating at their home. Instead, I prefer inviting Dalits to my home and serving them personally,” Bharti said at Samajik Samrasta Bhoj in Naugaon’s Gadhmau village, while refusing to take part in the mass meal.
"When Dalits come to our house and eat together it is then that we will become pure," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.
After the violent protests during Bharat Bandhi, Amit Shah had said, "The BJP's stand is clear, which I am once again stating - we fully believe in the Constitution given by Babasaheb and the rights it has given to the SC/ST communities. At every juncture and in all possible ways, the BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the Dalit community."
However, the recent statements by the party's ministers has miffed the critics.
