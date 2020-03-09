'I'm Not Sick': Mangaluru Man Who Came from Dubai With COVID-19 Symptoms Fights Staff, Flees Hospital
The patient, who arrived on Sunday, was shifted to the district Wenlock hospital with a high fever and a few symptoms of coronavirus.
Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mangaluru: A person who arrived at the airport here from Dubai and was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital with symptoms of coronavirus has gone missing, sources said.
He reportedly argued with the hospital staff late in the night that he had not contracted the virus and left the hospital saying he will take treatment in a private hospital.
The hospital health officer called up the police and a high alert has been sounded in coastal districts to locate the person who has 'escaped' from the hospital.
Dakshina Kannada district health officer Sikandar Pasha had earlier said the patient will be kept under observation for 24 hours and will be discharged after routine
tests.
The district health department on Monday lodged a complaint with the Mangaluru police station and investigation is on.
