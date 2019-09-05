'I'm Only Worried about The Economy': P Chidambaram Mocks Govt after Being Sent to Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar jail on Thursday, said he was only worried about the economy before he was taken away from court.

"I am only worried about the economy," said Chidambaram, minutes after a special court in Delhi remanded him to custody in Tihar in connection with the INX Media corruption case. He will be lodged in Jail No. 7 of the central prison.

Chidambaram on Tuesday had also mocked the government over the economic slowdown after the Delhi court had extended his CBI custody by two days.

Soon after he had stepped out of the court, Chidambaram was surrounded by reporters who asked him about the CBI custody. The senior Congress leader had replied, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"

He was referring to the latest GDP figures. Chidambaram had also raised his hand to show five fingers as the CBI took him away.

The country's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5% in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

Considering that he has Z-level security, the Delhi court on Thursday directed that Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail.

Reserved mainly for economic offenders, jail number 7 had previously also housed the veteran Congress leader’s son Karti. The court has allowed Chidambaram to carry his medicines to jail.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.