1-min read

'I'm Proud of You': Robert Vadra Tweets Support for Wife Priyanka Gandhi After 'Manhandling' by UP Cops

Expressing his support, Vadra said that what Priyanka did was right and ‘there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief’.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
'I'm Proud of You': Robert Vadra Tweets Support for Wife Priyanka Gandhi After 'Manhandling' by UP Cops
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives with her husband Robert Vadra in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was allegedly manhandled by police personnel in Lucknow, her husband Robert Vadra penned a warmhearted tweet and called her compassionate.

Expressing his support, Vadra said what Priyanka did was right and ‘there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief’.

In another tweet, Vadra said he was disturbed by the events where Priyanka was manhandled by the cops. “While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down. But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri (sic),” he wrote.

Priyanka on Saturday alleged that Lucknow police personnel grabbed her by neck and pushed her while she was on her way to visit the house of a retired IPS officer who has been arrested for opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. She said the cops stopped her cavalcade while she was headed to 76-year-old SR Darapuri's house after which she took a scooter ride to the activist's home.

Narrating the sequence of events, Gandhi said, "As we were on our way, a police vehicle came and the policemen said you cannot go. I asked them 'why'. And was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead."

"I got off the vehicle and started walking. I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my 'satyagraha',” she recounted.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

