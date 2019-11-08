Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IMA Calls Off Karnataka Strike as Activists Surrender in Doctor Assault Case

The protest affected people with minor complications in getting medical assistance and junior doctors in government hospitals too joined the strike, burdening the seniors.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IMA Calls Off Karnataka Strike as Activists Surrender in Doctor Assault Case
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Hours after launching a 24-hour shutdown of outpatient services, doctors in Karnataka on Friday called off the protest over assault of a colleague as members of a pro-Kannada outfit allegedly involved in the recent incident surrendered before the police.

Doctors affiliated to the Karnataka chapter of the Indian Medical Association commenced the shutdown of Out Patient Department (OPD) services in their hospitals and nursing homes at 6 am in response to the call by the body to protest the assault of a colleague in a government eye hospital.

The protest affected people with minor complications in getting medical assistance and junior doctors in government hospitals too joined the strike, burdening the seniors.

However, citing the surrender of the accused, the IMA announced withdrawal of the strike which was to have continued till 6 AM on Saturday.

"After the group which assaulted a doctor surrendered to the police, we have decided to call off our strike. The OPD will be operational in all the hospitals," IMA Karnataka Secretary Dr Srinivasa S said.

The IMA has given the call in support of the Minto Hospital junior doctors on a strike since Friday last demanding the arrest of the KarnatakaRakshana Vedike (KRV) members who had allegedly assaulted one of their colleagues.

The KRV members have alleged proper compensation was not given to the victims of an alleged botched cateract surgery drive in July this year.

A few people had lost their vision partially due to a drug reaction. Meanwhile, doctors of the Minto hospital too called off their strike after authorities during talks held with them agreed to enhance security and install CCTV cameras in all government hospitals.

Dr CR Jayanthi, dean of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), under which the Minto hospital functions, announced the breakthrough.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram