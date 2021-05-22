IMA Demands Yog Guru Ramdev's Prosecution Over Viral Video Against Allopathy, Asks to Dissolve Modern Medical Facility

Indian Medical Association has issued a press release over a video making rounds on social media platforms where Yog Guru Ramdev is allegedly speaking against the Allopathy branch of science.

Condemning Ramdev’s words, IMA in its press release has demanded that the “Union Health Minister either accept accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act."

IMA issues press release over a video on social media where Yog Guru Ramdev allegedly speaks against Allopathy. IMA demands that the "Union Health Minister either accept accusation & dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act." pic.twitter.com/FnqUefGjQA— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

In the video, Ramdev called the Allopathy branch of science as “stupid and diwaliya” and earlier he had accused modern medical practitioners as ‘murderers’. In May, Ramdev also mocked Covid-19 patients who were in desperate need of oxygen support and said that patients “just don’t know how to breathe properly” and are “spreading negativity” by complaining of a shortage of oxygen.

Following which the Indian Medical Association (IMA) vice president Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya lodged a complaint against the yoga guru at the Jalandhar police station and sought strict action against him. In his complaint, Dahiya accused Ramdev of using ‘defamatory and insulting language towards doctors’.

