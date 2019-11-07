Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
IMA Extends Support to Protesting Karnataka Doctors; Call for 24-Hour OPD Closure Across State

Earlier in June 2019, thousands of doctors had come out in protest after three doctors from NRS Medical College in Kolkata were seriously injured after a dispute with family members of a deceased patient.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:November 7, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
File photo of doctors protesting against frequent attacks on medical professionals.

Bengaluru: Entering the 6th day of protest, junior doctors from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Thursday sought the support of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and called for the closure of all OPD services in Private hospitals and clinics across the state on Friday.

Many post-graduate students and resident doctors have been staging a protest in front of the state-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, demanding better security for doctors after a post-graduate medical student was assaulted by an alleged pro-Kannada activist.

"Protest has been going on for the past week, IMA, in solidarity with the junior doctors, has asked its members across the state to keep their OPD services shut for 24hrs from 6am on Friday to 6am Saturday," said Dr Srinivasa, Secretary, IMA Karnataka.

At present, IMA has 26,000 members and around 2,500 hospitals and clinics under its banner. The said incident occurred on November 1st, when five Post Graduate students, who were doing rounds at the Minto hospital, were heckled by an activist who questioned them about a previous incident of cataract surgery gone wrong. When one of the students did not respond in Kannada, the activist allegedly cornered them.

Earlier in June 2019, thousands of doctors had come out in protest after three doctors from NRS Medical College in Kolkata were seriously injured after a dispute with family members of a deceased patient. A demand for laws to safeguard doctors was made at that time as well.

