IMA Goa Withdraws Teleconsultation For COVID-19 Patients

Panaji: The Indian Medical Association’s Goa unit on Wednesday announced that it was withdrawing its teleconsultation programme for COVID-19 patients who were advised home isolation. The IMA, in collaboration with the state health department, had launched the programme in August and had provided its services to 6,770 patients.

The programme is being withdrawn, as government medical officers have already taken up the task of providing consultation to patients in home isolation and giving them necessary medical kits, said Dr Samuel Arawattigi, the IMA’s Goa unit president. At least 150 doctors affiliated to the IMA were part of the programme, he said.

As part of larger social responsibility in case a health officer requires the IMA’s services, the same will be provided, he added.

