Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IMA Group Ponzi Scam: Enforcement Directorate Summons Karnataka Minister

The ED Friday attached IMA Jewels' assets, worth Rs 209 crore, in its money laundering probe into the alleged ponzi scam.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IMA Group Ponzi Scam: Enforcement Directorate Summons Karnataka Minister
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
Loading...

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued notice to Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan to appear before it in connection with the IMA group ponzi scam, a top official of the agency said.

"We have issued a notice to Zameer Ahmed Khan. We have given one week's time to appear before us," the official told PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed a criminal case of money laundering against the IMA group of companies and its absconding managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan after reports emerged that he has gone underground fearing investments worth crores of about 40,000 investors have tanked.

The ED Friday attached IMA Jewels' assets, worth Rs 209 crore, in its money laundering probe into the alleged ponzi scam.

The central agency said its Bengaluru zonal office has issued a provisional order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, for attachment of immovable assets worth Rs 197 crore and about Rs 12 crore deposits in bank accounts.

The BJP's Karnataka unit recently demanded a CBI probe into the alleged fraud and also raised questions about Zameer Khan's alleged links with Mansoor Khan.

"While asking him (Mansoor) to come back, Zameer, who is a minister, has said that 'the government is with you (Mansoor), don't fear'. What does this mean? The chief minister has to answer," state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa had said.

Hitting back at Yeddyurappa, Zameer Khan had said it was he who took the initiative after the incident came to light and sought a SIT probe.

Mansoor Khan went absconding weeks ago, after he, in an audio clip, allegedly threatened to commit suicide.

After the audio clip went viral, panicked investors, most of them Muslims, had swarmed the firm's office at Shivajinagar in thousands, demanding action against the owner and directors.

Mansoor Khan had also alleged that Shivajinagar Congress MLA Roshan Baig took Rs 400 crore from him and was not returning it, a charge rubbished by Baig.

The state government has set up a 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram