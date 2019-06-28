IMA Ponzi Scam: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 209 Crore in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate said that IMA and its MD Mansoor Khan, promised its mostly-Muslim investors a return of upto 3 per cent per month.
The agency recently filed a criminal case of money laundering against the IMA group of companies and its absconding main promoter Mohammed Mansoor Khan .
Benagluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth Rs 209 crore in its money laundering probe into a ponzi scam involving Karnataka's IMA group, in which thousands of depositors have allegedly been duped.
The central agency said that its Bengaluru zonal office has issued a provisional order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, for attachment of immovable assets worth Rs 197 crore and about Rs 12 crore deposits kept in bank accounts. The total amount of the attachment is about Rs 209 crore, it said.
The agency recently filed a criminal case of money laundering against the IMA group of companies and its absconding main promoter and Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan after reports emerged that he has gone underground fearing investments worth crores of about 40,000 investors have tanked.
According to a statement issued by the Enforcement Directorate, the "accused companies and its directors have indulged in the offence of money laundering by cheating common people through ponzi schemes and generated the proceeds of crime in the form of movable and immovable properties."
Khan, it said, had promised returns ranging from 2.5 to 3 per cent per month to the investors, who are mainly from the Muslim community. The scam had come to light after a video of his purported statement claiming that the investments have been lost surfaced.
The ED had summoned Khan multiple times but he did not depose before the agency and it is suspected that he has left the country. The agency is working towards getting an Interpol arrest warrant issued against him and get him declared a fugitive economic offender by a court.
The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) of the police to probe the case.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
- Facebook is Working on a Policy For Handling Deepfake Videos, Confirms Mark Zuckerberg
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s