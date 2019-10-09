IMA Rewarded Bengaluru Cleric with Residential Property for Propagating Its Schemes, Says CBI Chargesheet
The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a Bangalore court against two accused in ponzi scam pertaining to I-Monetary Advisory (IMA).
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a Bangalore court against two accused in ponzi scam pertaining to I-Monetary Advisory (IMA), who were earlier arrested by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The agency filed the charge sheet recently before a special court against Mohammed Haneef and Khaleemullah Jamal for allegedly luring people to invest in IMA schemes promoted by Mansoor Khan, presently under custody.
According to the probe agency officials, Mohd Haneef is a cleric of Shivaji Nagar Madarsa whose job was to allegedly propagate about IMA and persuade people to invest in IMA.
Police sources said the accused have purchased a residential property for Haneef using IMA fund in return of his help. The said property has been attached with the competent authority under the KPID Act 2004.
Khaleem Ulla Jamal is an Urdu teacher at Malur Village of Kolar District. His job was also to propagate about IMA among people in his village. He kept the cash and jewellery of IMA group in a bunker in his village. This bunker was guarded by private arm guards and were being paid by IMA, said sources.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the charge sheet after completing the Investigation.
Lakhs of people, especially Muslims, were duped during IMA scam promising higher returns on their investments using Islamic methods.
(with PTI inputs)
