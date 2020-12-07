IMA to Protest Tomorrow Against Allowing Surgeries by Ayurveda Students, to Withdraw Medical Services on Dec 11

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed strong objection to the notification of amendment to the postgraduate Ayurveda education regulations by Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), which will allow Ayurveda doctors to be trained and then perform a variety of general surgeries.

A government notification recently mentioned about specific surgical procedures that a PG medical student of Ayurveda must be “practically trained to acquaint with, as well as to independently perform”.

In order to express their disagreement to the notification, modern medicine doctors from across India will hold a peaceful and silent protest in over 10,000 public spots. Keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind, the protest will be conducted in small groups of 20 people between 12 noon to 2 pm on December 8. The doctors from medical colleges, general practitioners, specialists, government services, resident doctors and medical students will take part in the demonstrations.

In Delhi, the protests will be held at - NMC Office Dwarka, IMA Headquarters, Nirman Bhawan, Jantar Mantar and AIIMS. Some doctors will also observe a hunger strike to demand the withdrawal of the notification.

The protest will also be followed by withdrawal of all non-essential and non-Covid services on December 11 from 6 am to 6 pm. All emergency services including casualty, emergency room, critical care, ICUs, COVID care, emergency surgeries and labor room will continue to function. However, OPD services will not be available and elective surgeries will not be posted.

“IMA demands withdrawal of the CCIM order and dissolution of the NITI AAYOG committees for integration. IMA appeals to the Government to consider the sensitivity of the medical fraternity and take appropriate steps. IMA will be constrained to intensify the agitation until the steps towards implementing mixopathy are abandoned. IMA has appealed to all the sister professional specialty organisations, the organisations of medical college teachers, Government Doctors, Resident Doctors Associations apart from medical students and Hospitals Associations to support its cause to retain the separate identity and existence of modern medicine," said Dr RV Asokan, Honorary Secretary General, IMA.

"Indian doctors have leadership in modern medicine. The premier medical colleges of the country were established in the 19th century. Certain revolutionary discoveries like the malarial parasite, treatment and vaccinations are part of the Indian legacy. Today India remains the frontier of modern medicine in both evidence based and clinical streams. Advanced and sophisticated surgeries and procedures are done at a fraction of the cost than in West. Indian doctors are supporting Health Systems globally," the IMA said in a statement.