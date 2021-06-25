CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#J&K#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Imam Castrated, Killed by Wife for Planning Another Marriage in UP Village
1-MIN READ

Imam Castrated, Killed by Wife for Planning Another Marriage in UP Village

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The incident took place in Shikarpur village on Thursday when the accused injured Maulvi Vakil Ahmad.

An Imam in a village here was castrated and beaten to death by his first wife for planning another marriage, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Shikarpur village on Thursday evening when Hazra injured Maulvi Vakil Ahmad, Imam at a mosque in Bhora Khurd Village.

She told police that her husband was planning another marriage and an argument over the issue turned violent, leading to his death. A case was registered against her at Bhorakla police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Nitendra Singh said, adding the victim’s body was sent for postmortem.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 25, 2021, 17:06 IST