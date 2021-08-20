CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » Imam Hussain's Sacrifice Inspires Everyone to Strive for Fair, Egalitarian Society: Naidu
1-MIN READ

Imam Hussain's Sacrifice Inspires Everyone to Strive for Fair, Egalitarian Society: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Imam Hussain fought valiantly for truth and justice till his last breath. (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Imam Hussain fought valiantly for truth and justice till his last breath. (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Imam Hussain will be always remembered for his selfless sacrifice.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain inspires everyone to strive for a fair and egalitarian society. He said Imam Hussain will be always remembered for his selfless sacrifice.

"He fought valiantly for truth & justice till his last breath. His supreme sacrifice inspires everyone to strive for a fair and egalitarian society," the Vice President Secretariat said, quoting Naidu. Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family on Ashura, the 10th day of Islamic month Muharram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 20, 2021, 18:18 IST