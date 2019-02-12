LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Imam Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old in Kerala After Luring Her to Forest, Booked

Shafeeq Al Qasimi, who was serving as the Imam of a rural mosque at Tholicode in Vithura, over 30 km away from here, was removed after the incident came to light.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A Muslim cleric was booked on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Kerala, police said.

Shafeeq Al Qasimi, who was serving as the Imam of a rural mosque at Tholicode in Vithura, over 30 km away from here, was removed after the incident came to light, they said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him based on the mosque committee's statement.

According to the statement, he had lured a 15-year-old girl to an isolated forest area in Vithura and allegedly sexually assaulted her last week. The incident came to light after a group of local women confronted the cleric after seeing him with the school-going girl in the forest.

"An FIR was registered as per the statement of the mosque committee," a police official said, adding that the victim or her family was yet to file a formal complaint. Qasimi was removed as Imam of the mosque after the issue surfaced, police added.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
