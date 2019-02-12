Imam Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old in Kerala After Luring Her to Forest, Booked

A Muslim cleric was booked on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Kerala, police said.Shafeeq Al Qasimi, who was serving as the Imam of a rural mosque at Tholicode in Vithura, over 30 km away from here, was removed after the incident came to light, they said.A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him based on the mosque committee's statement.According to the statement, he had lured a 15-year-old girl to an isolated forest area in Vithura and allegedly sexually assaulted her last week. The incident came to light after a group of local women confronted the cleric after seeing him with the school-going girl in the forest."An FIR was registered as per the statement of the mosque committee," a police official said, adding that the victim or her family was yet to file a formal complaint. Qasimi was removed as Imam of the mosque after the issue surfaced, police added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.