CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#VicePresidentPolls#IndvsWI#Taiwan
Home » News » India » IMD Advises Andaman Fishermen Not to Venture into Sea Till August 9
1-MIN READ

IMD Advises Andaman Fishermen Not to Venture into Sea Till August 9

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2022, 13:53 IST

Port Blair, India

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in the archipelago. (File photo/Reuters)

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in the archipelago. (File photo/Reuters)

The IMD in a weather warning said thundersquall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands not to venture into the sea till Tuesday as squally weather and wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely of prevail over Andaman sea along and off the coast of the union territory.

The IMD in a weather warning said thundersquall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in the archipelago.

Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind speed (40-50 kmph) is likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday and Tuesday, it said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 07, 2022, 13:53 IST
last updated:August 07, 2022, 13:53 IST