IMD Alerts: Heavy Rain Likely in These States, UTs on Wednesday; Snowfall in J&K, Ladakh on Oct 23

Several states are currently receiving excessive and unprecedented rainfall across India. In the last two days, rain-related incidents have claimed over 30 lives in Kerala, and 23 in Uttarakhand. There seems to be no respite from rain in the coming days as well with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall for many regions from tomorrow. This apart, several districts in Kerala and dams have been put on high alert.

Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates: 23 Dead in 2 Days; 100 Tourists Rescued from Resort on Ramnagar-Ranikhet Route

Weather warnings for tomorrow, and subsequent days:

• Orange Alert for Districts of Kerala for Tomorrow: The IMD on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall. The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also. The IMD sounded an Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on October 20. In addition, an Orange alert was issued for all districts other than Kannur and Kasaragod on October 21. A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

• Major Dams Opened to Release Water in Kerala: The dams in Kerala are on a brim with Red alert sounded for over ten major dams in the state. Idukki, Idamalayar, Pamba and Kakki, four major dams among the total 78 dams in the state have been opened to release the excess water. In addition, various district administrations have issued alerts to the people living downstream and shifted them to relief camps set up in the state.

South Interior Karnataka during 20th -23rd October. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 20th & 21st October.For detailed Report kindly visit the following link:https://t.co/tKppM0SygW pic.twitter.com/mzZmzBUnGo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 19, 2021

• Rainfall Over Kerala, TN, Puducherry Tomorrow: The IMD has predicted rainfall for South Interior Karnataka during October 20 to October 23. The weatherman informed that the isolated and very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 20 and October 21.

• Rain/Snow in J&K, Ladakh on October 23: The IMD in its forecast said Uttarakhand may see dry weather for the subsequent three days, adding that after that, a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from October 22 and cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on October 22, with isolated heavy rainfall on October 23. The weatherman further predicted isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh on October 22 and October 23, adding that isolated to scattered rainfall may be witnessed over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan on October 23.

• Rainfall Predicted for Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand Tomorrow: The Met Department said a low pressure area lies over Bihar and its neighbouring areas, adding that heavy rainfall activity was very likely to continue over east and northeast India until October 20. Light to moderate rainfall, heavy rainfall along thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is expected over Odisha and Jharkhand on October 19, Gangetic West Bengal on October 19 and October 20, and Bihar on October 20.

• Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Assam & Meghalaya Tomorrow: The weatherman also informed that heavy rainfall was also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh on October 20; over Bihar on October 19; over Assam and Meghalaya on October 19 and October 20. In addition, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, the IMD said.

