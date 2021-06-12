IMD Downgrades Red Alert for Mumbai as Heavy Rainfall Belt 'Moves Southwards'

The Indian Meteorological Department late Saturday downgraded the weather warning for Mumbai from a red alert to an orange alert.

The weather department said the “extremely heavy rainfall belt has shifted southwards" which is why the warnings had been downgraded. However, it expects heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs.

Raigad and Ratnagiri are still under red alert. “Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds and extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely," says IMD’s weather bulletin for the districts.

Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas over the last few days, Powai lake in the eastern suburbs started overflowing on Saturday afternoon, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The water from the lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, is used for industrial purposes and it flows into Mithi river.

According to the BMC, the lake had last overflowed on July 5, 2020, during last year’s monsoon season. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 sq km, while the catchment area is 6.61 sq km, it was stated.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall since the last few days.

After the IMD’s forecast, the BMC also issued a “high alert" to all the agencies considering “very heavy rainfall" in the next two days.

Seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi supply 385 crore litres of water to the megapolis.

