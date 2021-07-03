IMD Forecasts 3-4 Degree Temperature Drop in North India as Heat Wave Abates; Rainfall in Delhi

Rains accompanied by gusty winds brought some respite to the national capital on Saturday, even as some north Indian states reeled under searing temperatures despite the meteorological department saying that the heat wave sweeping through the region has abated. The downpour in parts of Delhi may have brought the mercury down by a few notches following four days of intense heat, but normal life took a hit in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana as the temperatures continued to climb.

In Rajasthan, Karauli recorded the highest maximum temperature of the day at 42.1 degrees Celsius, and Bathinda in Punjab saw the mercury jump to 42 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the oppressive heatwave that was sweeping through the north Indian plains and hills has abated and no such conditions were likely during the next five days that will likely see the mercury drop by 3-4 degrees.

"As predicted, heatwave conditions have abated from the plains of northwest India with occurrence of only isolated heat waves over Haryana yesterday (Friday)," it said. The IMD had issued a heatwave alert for July 1-2.

On Friday, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of west Uttar Pradesh due to a western disturbance, bringing respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions. "Maximum temperatures over the plains of northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius today (Saturday), and no significant change is likely thereafter. Subsequently, no heatwave conditions are likely over the region during the next five days," the IMD said.

It said the abatement of the heatwave is due to south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. However, due to an increase in humidity in association with these winds, the discomfort will continue during the next five days, the IMD said.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 43 per cent. The city had recorded a high of 41.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers for Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. The city received 19 mm rainfall since Friday.

As scorching heat conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar, Pilani and Phalodi recorded maximum temperatures of 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees celsius respectively, according to the Met department in Jaipur. While the weather was dry in the state throughout the day, Dholpur and Dabok received 0.5 and 0.2 mm rains respectively.

Hot weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana as well. Bathinda's maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was the highest in the two states. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Faridkot recorded their maximum temperatures at 35.4, 35.2, 37.8 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report of the Meteorological Department in Chandigarh.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 38, 40.6 and 36.6 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal. Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Bhiwani recorded their maximum temperatures at 40.5, 38.9, 40.3 and 38.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its maximum temperature at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

