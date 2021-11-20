Rain Updates: Sabarimala Pilgrimage Prohibited as Pamba Swells, 17 Dead, 100 Missing in Andhra; IMD Says No Respite till Nov 23

At least 17 have been killed in flash floods in four Rayalaseema districts - Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Around 100 persons are reported missing. Heavy rains due to a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal triggered flash floods in the districts and brought lives to a standstill. Meanwhile, the administration in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district issued an order on Friday, prohibiting Saturday’s pilgrimage to the famous Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in the wake of continuous rainfall and the rising water levels in major rivers, including Pamba.

Rain Updates:

The IMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall for coastal Karnataka and North interior Karnataka till November 23. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana might get scattered rains until then.

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread rain in many places across Tamil Nadu until November 23.

Heavy rain at one or two places today is forecasted in six districts, including the Niligirs, Erode and Perambalur. Chennai may receive light rain till Sunday and the maximum temperature may be around 30 degrees Celsius.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, on Friday said the red alert for districts like Chennai and Tiruvallur had to be withdrawn as the cloud bands and their orientation shifted with the land interaction of the depression.

Water release from the Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs has been reduced to 500 cubic feet per second (cusecs). Both reservoirs recorded 5 cm of rain. The Tiruvallur district administration issued a flood warning for villages and localities, including Manali and Ennore, adjoining the Kosasthalaiyar, after nearly 30,000 cusecs was released from the Poondi reservoir.

