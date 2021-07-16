IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Several Parts of India in Next 6-7 Days, Check Details

Following the revival of the Southwest Monsoon, several parts of the country, including the northern region, will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next six-seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The IMD said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over the western Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to 20.

Heavy falls are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to 20 and isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi on July 18, it said. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttar Pradesh on July 18, Jammu on July 19, and Uttarakhand on July 18 and 19, it added.

"Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan during next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor," the IMD said. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are also very likely to continue over the west coast and remaining parts of west peninsular India except over Gujarat during the next six-seven days.

Heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during same period, the IMD said. Heavy rainfall is also expected over northeast India, it added.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till July 19 which will decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter, the IMD said.

