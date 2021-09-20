IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in South West Bengal for Next Few Days

South West Bengal on Monday woke up to heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorms. Several districts in the South West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas have been receiving incessant rainfall from Sunday evening.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday morning issued an alert and forecast that the South West Bengal and adjoining states will receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning for the next few days.

According to the IMD, clouds will hover in the southern districts of West Bengal for at least the next 24 hours.

The southern districts of the state are receiving incessant rainfall due to the cyclonic circulation that lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

The IMD also stated that the weather conditions will improve in West Bengal and adjoining areas as the cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards Odisha but the state will continue getting rainfall as another cyclone has formed in South Bangladesh.

The weather department states that West Bengal is receiving rainfall as the seasonal axis has formed in Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. According to the IMD, the seasonal axis extends from Digtanganj, Jamshedpur, Digha, South Bengal to North-East Bay of Bengal

As per weather experts, due to the cyclone, low pressure has been created at Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The IMD further states that the cyclones are located along the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The Lockgate will be closed from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm citing the risk of water accumulation in the city. As per the IMD, Dhapa, Tapasia, Ultodanga, Sealdah, Baliganj,

Mominpur and Kalighat in Kolkata have received more than 100 mm of rain in just five hours between 1 pm and 8 am.

According to IMD, heavy rains are also expected in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will also receive heavy rainfall for the next four to five days.

