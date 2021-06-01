IMD forecasts heavy rains, thunderstorm in parts of Uttarakhand

The monsoon is yet to officially arrive in northern India, but the impact is visible upto the north. The cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and its adjoining areas have led to a change in weather in many eastern and northern states. Now, a Western Disturbance over Pakistan and its adjoining areas are expected to bring rain and thunderstorms in Uttarakhand.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to cool down in the state as heavy showers and cloudy conditions are going to prevail at many places over the next five days.

The Met department has forecasted heavy rains in four districts of Uttarakhand including Nainital, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and the state capital Dehradun on Tuesday and Wednesday. An orange alert has also been issued in this regard. In some hilly areas, snowfall and thunderstorms are also predicted. The weather office has also warned of landslides that may block roads in some parts. In plain areas, gusty winds are likely to blow with a speed up to 40kmph.

Few parts of the state experienced incessant rainfall last week and now in view of fresh forecasts, warnings have again been issued. Residential areas situated close to rivers and drains have been instructed to remain alert. Besides, motorists too have been warned against venturing out, especially in hilly areas.

Last week’s rainfall resulted in a lot of damage in a few villages of Pauri Garhwal. Residents of Bangwadi village had complained that the rains and flash floods had washed away their cow shelters and damaged the houses. Landslides that occurred during the time had blocked the Pauri-Srinagar highway for more than six hours.

Between May 3 and May 7, back-to-back flash floods, landslides and hail storms were reported from many districts of the state. Many houses, agricultural fields as well as properties were damaged.

