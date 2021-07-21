CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra
Home» News» India» IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for East Vidarbha in Maharashtra
1-MIN READ

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for East Vidarbha in Maharashtra

After much delay, monsoon arrived in the national capital on July 12 as the city received showers bringing relief to people from the sweltering heat. PTI

After much delay, monsoon arrived in the national capital on July 12 as the city received showers bringing relief to people from the sweltering heat. PTI

The IMD issued an orange alert for the region, which includes districts like Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal.

The IMD’s regional office here on Wednesday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s East Vidarbha region on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the region, which includes districts like Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers.

An IMD release said “a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and extends between 3.1km and 7.6km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height." “Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours. Hence, the monsoon is expected to remain active over Vidarbha from July 21-23," the release said.Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely to occur at isolated places mostly over East Vidarbha, the met office said.

Nagpur, the largest city in the Vidarbha region, recorded 25.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended at 5.30 pm, it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:July 21, 2021, 19:26 IST