IMD Issues Orange Alert for 3 Maharashtra Districts, Heavy Rains Predicted in Mumbai

Mumbai: Sounding an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

An orange alert signifies that the authorities should get ready for necessary action.

"We have issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. An orange alert is merely a warning for authorities to get prepared, while a red alert directs them to take action as the situation might turn severe," an IMD official said.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar district," the official added.

Meanwhile, K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG) of the IMD tweeted, "Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around: few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains please."

"Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours. Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah," he said in another tweet.

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather tweeted, "#MumbaiLife rains Nowcast: #MumbaiRains may be heavy in some parts of the city and suburbs in the next 2-4 hours."

Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded 19.1 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 44 mm rainfall during that period.

The last two days of rainfall in Mumbai caused water-logging in several parts of the city, including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar, which led to traffic snarls at several major junctions.

"Weather forecast by i.m.d at 08:00 hours - intermittent rain/showers with heavy falls in city and suburbs during night/early morning," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet.