IMD Issues Orange Alert for Delhi-NCR, Showers May Lash City, Adjoining Areas

Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to moderate rainfall and strong winds on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the morning, issued an orange alert, forecasting strong winds with heavy showers in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

With the rain showers, the weather has turned pleasant in the national capital. Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported from several parts of Delhi and adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, including Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad.

According to the IMD, 25.2 Celsius was recorded on Wednesday and temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees as the maximum temperature on Thursday.

Delhi and NCR region is going to witness strong wind blowing at the speed between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour, said the IMD. The weather department further predicts that the national capital and nearby areas might witness a five-degree dip in temperature.

According to the weather department, Delhi, this year, so far has received 1146 mm of rain, the highest in the last 46 years. The national capital in the year 1974 had received 1155 mm of rain. The department further predicts that this record will be broken if it continues to rain for a few more days.

Delhi in September is receiving moderate to heavy rainfall due to the activation of two weather conditions in the Indian Ocean. Due to the development in Indian Ocean currents several North and Central India states are receiving moderate to heavy rain along with strong winds.

The IMD has also forecast a possibility of rain in the plains including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh today.

People living in Delhi and the NCR region had to face a tough time as heavy rain lashed early this month. People working from home were enjoying the weather but people who had to commute to the office or for any other reason got stuck in waterlogged roads in Delhi and NCR.

