IMD Issues Warning and Impact of Cyclonic Storm Gulab Across Six States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Monday, indicating 6 cm to 11 cm of rainfall in a day and that could worsen over coming days in 11 of the 14 districts of Kerala as the State is receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday night.

The weather department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. The green alert, which means no warning, was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely in Most Parts of Maharashtra

Some of the Maharashtra districts are on orange alert with the forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the next three to four days. The IMD has predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three-four days in Palghar and the Coastal area of Maharashtra.

The IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Dhule, Jalgaon while a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

No Significant Impact of Cyclonic Gulab in Kolkata

The regional Met department ruled out any significant impact of cyclonic storm Gulab in Kolkata but added that Gangetic West Bengal, including the capital city and its adjoining areas, was likely to receive heavy rains till Wednesday while strong south-easterly winds were likely to prevail. Wary after widespread floods in the region last week, the government has started alerting people.

State Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has already convened an emergency meeting on this. After this meeting on Saturday, leaves of the government employees have been cancelled till October 5.

Landfall in Coastal Regions of AP, Odisha and Telangana

Cyclone Gulab made landfall in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the weather office tweeted. The cyclone crossed the coasts between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur and weakened into a deep depression overnight.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the preparedness in wake of the weather office report on cyclone alert and directed the officials to take all necessary steps.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that control rooms were set up village wise and added that they have readied disaster management staff in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts. The district collectors are taking steps to set up relief camps at required locations, the officials said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to be alert and take necessary steps as there are chances of heavy rains after a cyclonic storm crosses the coast.

The IMD said that the Gulab, which turned into a severe storm in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the next 48-hours in the State between September 27 and September 28. The IMD has issued a high alert for Hyderabad.

Under the cyclonic influence in Telangana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places for the next two days. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places for September 29.

Yellow and Orange Alerts Issued in Karnataka

Yellow and orange alerts have been issued at various parts of Karnataka by IMD on Monday. Fishermen at coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi have been alerted to stay away from the sea. Yadagiri, Dharwad, Raichur, Kalburgi, Koppala, Haveri, Bagalakote districts are expected to receive heavy rains in the next three days. Bengaluru city, Bengaluru rural, Bidar, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Mysuru and surrounding districts are expecting moderate to heavy rains today.

The IMD said the monsoon has continued 10 days more than it was expected and rains will continue until September 30 across Karnataka.

(Compiled with inputs from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata)

