IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, Weather to Remain Cloudy on Thursday

Delhi and nearby areas have received heavy rainfall this year, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday. The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be around 29 degrees.

Besides, for Friday, the IMD has sounded a green alert, while repeating the yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday. Over the next few days, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with light to moderate rains in Delhi and nearby areas, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

According to the Met department, the weather is expected to be clear on Monday, but on Tuesday there is once again a possibility of heavy rain. Monsoon is expected to withdraw after a spell of continuous rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department data, Delhi has received about 1170.7 mm of rain this year, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever. The national capital witnessed 1,155.6 mm of rain in 1975 and 1190.9 mm in 1964. The record for the highest rainfall so far is 1,420.3 mm in 1933.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand, Eastern UP, Western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. IMD has expressed the possibility of moderate to heavy rain in these areas.

Monsoon Withdrawal date:

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon usually withdraws by September 25, but this time, the expected date of withdrawal is September 29.

