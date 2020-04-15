Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IMD Predicts Average Rainfall for India This Year Boosting Hopes of Higher Farm Produce

Monsoon rains are expected to be 100% of a long-term average, M. Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences told a news conference.

Reuters

Updated:April 15, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
IMD Predicts Average Rainfall for India This Year Boosting Hopes of Higher Farm Produce
Representative image. (reuters)

Mumbai: India is likely to receive average monsoon rains this year, the state-run weather office said on Wednesday, raising expectations of higher farm output in Asia's third-biggest economy, which is reeling from the coronavirus spread.

Monsoon rains are expected to be 100% of a long-term average, M. Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

