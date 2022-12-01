Temperature Likely to be Around 7-9ﾟC, IMD Predicts Chilling Winters | Check Full Weather Forecast

A dip in temperature was reported in parts of country including in the national capital, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to the India Meteorological Department or IMD.

In Madhya Pradesh temperatures have dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below after a cold wave swept through eastern parts of the state, per the IMD.

Winters are settling in on the Indian sub-continent, the Indian metrological department has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 7-9ﾟC over Northwest and Central India during next 4-5 days, reports Livemint.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius - two notches below normal, while the maximum temperature stood at 26.2 degree Celsius, one notch above normal. According to the Met Department, the mercury is likely to further go down to 6 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal on Tuesday. It was the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius).

In Madhya Pradesh, a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malajkhand town in Balaghat district, while hill station Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, the official from IMD’s Bhopal office told PTI.

The minimum temperatures of 9.8, 11.6, 9.2 and 8.7 degrees Celsius were recorded at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior respectively, he said. The temperature in 18 centres dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Tuesday at minus 2.2. Srinagar recorded minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Drass town in Ladakh had minus 12.1, Kargil minus 11 and Leh minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.8, Katra 9.4, Batote 5.1, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

