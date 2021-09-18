IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Eastern Uttar Pradesh

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain in several districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The weather agency has also predicted that there will be light to moderate rainfall at some places in Western UP on Sunday. The torrential rains in the state are expected to continue till September 20. The weather prediction by IMD has come at a time when many districts of the state have been receiving heavy rainfall for the past four days.

Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow recorded the highest rainfall in the last 48 hours with 128 mm rain. Waterlogging and traffic jams were witnessed in most areas of the city. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Lucknow.

The Met Department had already predicted that the wind speed and severity of rain will decrease from Friday. The weather has improved since Friday. However, heavy rainfall in some places of the state has been predicted in the coming days. The state has been receiving heavy rain since September 14.

The death toll in Uttar Pradesh from rain-related incidents rose to 24 after 12 more people died in incidents of house collapse, officials said on Friday evening. As the rainfall continued, the state government on Thursday evening ordered the closure of schools and colleges for two days — on September 17 and 18. The educational institutions will now reopen on Monday.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, held a review meeting to discuss the situation in the state after heavy rain lashed several districts. Officials have been asked to carry out relief and rescue operations. They have been directed to extend immediate help to the affected persons.

The Chief Minister has also asked the authorities to make all necessary arrangements to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here