IMD Predicts Heavy Rain on Aug 4 and 5 in Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain for the plains and mid-mountain areas of Himachal Pradesh on August 4 and 5. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for these areas. Surendra Pal, director of Meteorological Center in Shimla, has advised people and tourists not to go near the rivers. He said that except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in all the 10 districts on August 4 and 5.

The monsoon rain has wreaked havoc in various districts of the state. The rivers and streams of the state are overflowing due to rainfall.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the state faced an estimated loss of Rs 682 crore due to heavy rain, landslides and cloudbursts this monsoon season.

On Monday, 218 roads were blocked in the state due to landslides. These included 87 in Shimla, 70 in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, 8 in Hamirpur, 7 in Kangra, 5 in Sirmaur, 4 in Chamba, 3 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 1 in Una.

With one more death due to rainfall in Shimla district on Monday, the toll of rain-related incidents during the monsoon season reached 214, said SDMA. In addition, 440 animals have died.

Due to rainfall, as many as 112 houses were completely destroyed while 522 houses have been partially damaged. Eight shops, 10 bridges, and 458 gaushalas were damaged in the state due to rain.

On Monday, a vehicle was damaged due to stone falling from the hill near Purwani Jhula on NH-5 in the Kinnaur district. The driver was hospitalised after he was seriously injured in the accident. DC Kinnaur Abid Hussain Sadiq urged the people and tourists in the district not to go near rivers and high altitude places.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here