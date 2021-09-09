IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Snowfall in Himachal for Next 4 Days, Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next four days.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state between September 9 and September 14. The higher areas of the state have received light snowfall. Due to the incessant rains and snowfall since Thursday morning, temperature has dropped in the state.

Shinkula Pass of Lahaul-Spiti and high peaks of Manali have received snowfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, people living in higher areas of the state have been asked to remain indoors. The IMD has alerted light to heavy snowfall in high altitude areas of the state, while medium altitude areas and plains would receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, several districts of the state woke up to light rain and snowfall. Manali, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kangra districts have been receiving continuous rains since late Tuesday evening.

Due to the rains and snowfall, temperature has dipped by several degrees at the Baralacha peak, Kunzum Pass, Hanuman Tibba, as well as, at the Seven Sister Peak.

Following incessant rains, traffic on the Wangtu-Kaphanu road in the tribal district Kinnaur has come to halt for the fourth continuous day. The highway at Rampur in Shimla, where traffic had come to halt due to a landslide, is once again operational.

Hundreds of passengers travelling on the highway at Rampur were stuck due to the landslide. A bus on its way to Rohru from Rampur was hit by rocks and boulders after stones fell from the Taklech hill. Two passengers were injured in the incident.

According to the Meteorological Center, Shimla, the minimum temperature at several locations of the state was recorded at 2 to 3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 1 to 2 degrees below the average temperature of the state in September.

The Meteorological Center recorded minimum temperature of Shimla 16.1, Sundernagar 22.0, Bhuntar 21.2, Kalpa 13.6, Dharamsala 18.8, Una 25.0, Nahan 23.4, Keylong 11.2, Palampur 19.0, Solan 20.5, Manali 17.4, Kangra 22.0, Manali 21.1, Bilaspur 24.5, Hamirpur 24.7, Chamba 22.0, Dalhousie 15.3 and Kufri 14.1 degree Celsius. Shimla 20.3, Sundanagar 28.1, Bhuntar 28.1, Kalpa 17.2, Dharamsala 25.6, Una 33.0, Nahan 27.9, Solan 27.5, Kangra 26.5, Bilaspur 28.5, Hamirpur 27.3, Chamba 25.2, Dalhousie 17.1 and Keylong 20.0 degree Celsius.

