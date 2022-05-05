IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall in Parts of Karnataka on These Days. Check Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, from May 5 to 11. It also forecasted heavy downpour in the state’s capital city today.

“Due to trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Kerala and Mahe, South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and isolated rainfall activity over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the week," the IMD said.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC), Halanayakanahalli gram panchayat in Bengaluru East Taluk registered 70.5 mm of rain, and Singasandra in Anekal taluk recorded 68mm of rain on Thursday.

Streets got submerged in Jayanagar and Defence Colony areas after a heavy downpour in the afternoon. On Wednesday, trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to heavy rain and winds in the Hubbali area.

Karnataka | Trees and electricity poles uprooted due to heavy rain and winds in Hubbali. (04.05) pic.twitter.com/f5dUshSnUy— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Heavy rainfall was also recorded in several parts of Karnataka capital Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli on Sunday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) chief Gaurav Gupta recently decided to crack the whip and sent out a stern warning to all officials to immediately attend to complaints of tree falling, traffic jams and waterlogging due to rainwater. “I have issued instructions that every call should be attended to immediately. While efforts are being made to smoothen traffic jams that could be caused due to waterlogging, we also expect the zonal control rooms to be ready with appropriate machinery and equipment to address issues like tree falling and waterlogging,” Gupta had said. “Any delay or laxity will not be accepted. Failing to comply will lead to action against the officials concerned,” he added.

According to The Indian Express, since March 1, 219 mm of rain was recorded in Bengaluru by the weather department. In May 2017, the states’ capital city received 241.9 mm of rain which was the highest recorded after 1957 when in the same month the city received 287.1 mm of rainfall.

