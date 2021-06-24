IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm in Parts of Delhi, UP and Central India: Check All Weather Updates

On Thursday, the Indian meteorological department predicted thunderstorms in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, with light to moderate rainfall. The IMD reported that “thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain" are likely in Northeast and East Delhi, Noida, Indrapuram, Pilkhua, Chapraula, Dadri, Khurja, Khair, Jattari (Uttar Pradesh) and nearby districts.

The Met Department predicts heavy rain in Saharanpur, Yanunanagar (Uttarakhand), Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Kasganj, Sikander Rao, Najibabad, Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), and surrounding places.

Present met. conditions & model forecasts indicate that large scale features & prevailing wind patterns are not likely to be favorable during the forecast period for further advance of SW monsoon into remaining parts of Raj, West UP, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 24, 2021

The Southwest Monsoon has yet to arrive in Delhi and the capital region.

In Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mehandipur, and Bayana, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are expected, the weather body said.

A cyclonic circulation exists across Jharkhand and its surrounding areas. Central India is likely to get widespread rainfall as a result of its influence.

Over most of Central India, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are highly likely, the Met Department said, adding that in the next 24 hours, severe thunderstorms and lightning are extremely likely to hit Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, north Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Current Districtwise and Stationwise nowcast at 1630IST today. For details, kindly visit: https://t.co/w8q0AaMm0I Report any severe weather at:https://t.co/5Mp3RKfD4yDownload the Damini App for Lightning Alerts: Links:https://t.co/IYCSTf9o1Uhttps://t.co/gRs5rUfLW3 pic.twitter.com/8DNwigDShY— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 24, 2021

Rain and thunderstorms are also anticipated in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindudurg, Solapur, Nasik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Satara, Jalgaon, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, and Aurangabad are all expected to see moderate to heavy rain today.

The Southwest Monsoon’s northern boundary is still passing through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala, and Amritsar, the weather body said, adding that the current weather circumstances indicate that the prevailing wind patterns are unlikely to allow the Monsoon to advance farther into Rajasthan, West UP, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here