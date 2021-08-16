IMD Predicts Rain in Several Districts of Haryana Today

Haryana residents are expected to get some relief from the scorching heat on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rainfall in many districts of the state which will provide relief to people from heat and humidity. The weather agency has said that there is a possibility of light rainfall with thunder and lightning in the state on Monday.

However, there will be no rain in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. The state is expected to get rain from August 19 as fresh monsoon winds will be passing through the state.

The humidity in the state has been increasing continuously for the last several days. A day earlier, the maximum level of humidity had reached 95 percent, while the minimum level was 61 percent. Haryana, on Sunday, recorded the maximum temperature at 35.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

Agricultural experts have advised the farmers to follow guidelines by the authorities to protect their crops of maize, sugarcane and paddy amid the continuous increase in humidity in the air. They said that due to strong sunlight and moisture in the day, the crops can be damaged by insects. Farmers have been advised to spray insecticides immediately if they observe any insects on crops.

The IMD on August 14 said that the ‘break monsoon’ phase in Delhi and adjoining areas will most likely to continue till August 18.

According to the weather forecaster, a ‘good rainfall’ will be recorded in many areas in the last 10 days of this month. Now, a low-pressure system is developing in the Bay of Bengal. It will pull the monsoon trough, leading to rains in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh from August 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here