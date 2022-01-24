IMD Predicts Rainfall, Snowfall in Delhi & More States in Next 24 Hours. Read Details

Widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected to occur in Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Sunday.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will receive isolated and scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and cold day conditions on 25 and 26 January. Senior meteorologist PK Saha of IMD’s Bhopal office said the cloud cover shielding Madhya Pradesh from cold and light rainfall was expected to start departing from Monday, though rains or thunderstorms are likely to occur in isolated places in Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Seoni, Morena, Datia and Bhind districts.

The senior meteorologist said an east-west trough was running from the above cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood to north Chhattisgarh across south Uttar Pradesh.

Further, cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh will continue for the next few days.

As per the IMD, minimum temperatures are above normal by 5-7°C in Gujarat; 3-5°C in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and by 1-2°C in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal and near normal over rest parts of north India.

A dense layer of fog enveloped Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at eight degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, was recorded at 95 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with cold conditions likely to prevail at a few places. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius and 10.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) read 244 at 8 am.

The weather department has also predicted light rain over a few parts of North Goa and isolated places over South Goa during the next three to four hours. “Light rain very likely at a few places over North Goa and isolated places over South Goa district during the next 3-4 hours. At 0900 hrs, clouds are moving towards the talukas of Pernem and Bardez. Clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction," IMD Goa said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

