IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall in These States/UT, Issues Orange Alert for Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted very heavy rainfall to heavy rainfall in isolated areas of some states/union territory in the next few days and issued orange alert for seven districts in Kerala. The weather forecast department also said the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

It said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh; most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar; some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal during next two-three days.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain very likely over southern peninsular India during next 5 days and over Maharashtra during next 3 days. Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamilnadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/ALMIbiGlHB— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2021

Here is a list of states/union territory expected to receive rainfall next week:

• Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunder squall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next five days.

• Maharashtra: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain very likely over southern peninsular India during next five days and over Maharashtra during next three days.

• Tamil Nadu: Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamil Nadu during next five days.

• Karnataka: Isolated heavy falls over coastal Karnataka during October 11-13, over north interior Karnataka on October 10, 12 and 13.

• Kerala: Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala during October 11-13 and orange alert has also been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

The country received “normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September. All India monsoon rainfall during June 1 to September 30 has been 87 cm against the Long Period Average of 88 cm of 1961-2010 (99 percent of its LPA).

This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020. The rainfall over the country as a whole was 110 per cent in June, 93 and 76 per cent in July and August respectively — the months that bring the maximum rains. However, the shortfall of July and August was compensated in September which recorded rainfall 135 per cent of the LPA.

The Southwest Monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 3, after a delay of two days. It rapidly covered central, west, east, northeast and south India by June 15. It also covered many parts of north India, even Barmer and Jaisalmer, its last outposts, but the monsoon winds failed to reach Delhi, parts of Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh.

It then witnessed a lull. It finally covered Delhi, parts of Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh, on July 13, five days after its normal onset date, belying IMD’s forecasts. The Northeast Monsoon, which brings rainfall to southern states from October to December, is likely to be normal, according to the IMD.

(with inputs from PTI)

