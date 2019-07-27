IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains in Maharashtra Tomorrow, Maximum City Remains on Alert

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday evening predicted "heavy to very heavy" rains in Mumbai, including "extremely heavy" rain in isolated places, for Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it was prepared for the monsoon onslaught and asked citizens to be careful.

"BMC has alerted its citizens about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow accompanied by lightning during the day. The civic machinery, including the Disaster Management Cell, has been put on alert," a civic body spokesperson told PTI.

He said, wherever required, ward officials have been asked to visit areas in their jurisdiction to monitor the situation on the ground.

Heavy rains also forced cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine incoming aircraft to nearby airports. The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, however, were otherwise normal, an airport official said.

"As many as 11 flights of various airlines are canceled for today. These include seven departures and four arrivals," the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) official said.

"In addition to this, nine flights which were scheduled to arrive in Mumbai have been diverted to other nearby airports due to rains and other issues," he added. Of the seven departures, budget carrier IndiGo canceled five, while Air India and Emirates canceled one each.

IndiGo canceled three flights to Mumbai from various destinations while Air India canceled one incoming flight for Saturday, the official said.

Besides, eight incoming aircraft had to do a go-around before landing at the airport, the official said.

The Maharashtra Government extended the time for reporting for round 2 of the 'centralized admission process' (CAP) for engineering courses by two days, in view of the heavy rains.

State Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde said reporting for CAP round 2 for engineering has been extended till July 29.

For pharmacy admission, time for online filing of CAP round 3 options form has been extended by a day, till July 28. While first-year ME/M-Tech reporting date also has been extended by two days till July 29, the minister said in a series of tweets.

"We appeal to citizens to be careful and avoid venturing into the sea, and not to open manholes," he added. In a statement in the evening, Central Railway informed that over 1,000 passengers rescued from the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express earlier on Saturday afternoon made their onward journey in a special train that left from Kalyan at 6:10 pm.

The train will go via Manmad, Pune and Daund to Kolhapur, CR chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said.

The Mahalaxmi Express marooned near Vangani in neighbouring Thane district after heavy rains caused the Ulhas river to breach its banks. They were rescued by NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force and railway teams around 3pm after a 17-hour ordeal.