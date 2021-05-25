IMD Revises Cyclone Forecast, 'Yaas' Will Now Make Landfall Near Odisha's Dhamra Port: All You Need to Know

Severe cyclonic storm Yaas, that has caused havoc in several parts of the country, will make a landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

The weatherman said that the cyclone will then move further towards Jharkhand leading to heavy rainfall in several areas like Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia on Thursday. “It (Cyclone Yaas) will cross and move towards Jharkhand and hence Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and adjacent areas may witness heavy rainfall on May 27," said IMD Director Sanjeev Banerjee.

Fishing operations have been suspended and people from coastal areas have also been evacuated. Power cuts are expected in several areas and communication lines many also get interrupted, said the IMD official.

The Odisha government claimed to have provided safe space to more than 2 lakh people after the Met dept classified Cyclone Yaas as a ‘Category 3′ storm. Near 5,216 shelter homes have been opened in 15 districts of the state where the people have been accommodated, said the govt.

The MeT Department also warned of bending or uprooting of electric poles and disruption of railway services due to snapping of power lines and signaling systems. The South Eastern Railways has announced the cancellation of several passenger special trains till Wednesday.

Vehicle movement across several national highways have also been suspended from Tuesday night. All vehicles except those involved in emergency services on the National Highway connecting Kolkata to Chennai routes will be closed from Tuesday midnight to Wednesday noon, announced Jajpur District Magistrate (DM) Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

Here’s all you need to know about Cyclone Yaas’ next landfall:

- The IMD said that the cyclone will intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) storm by Tuesday evening and Odisha’s Chandbali might witness the maximum damage caused by it.

- The landfall will most likely be between Dhamra and Chandbali in Bhubaneswar district, said a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Dr Umashankar Das.

- Evacuation process is underway and over 50,000 people from coastal areas have been shifted to safe shelters till Tuesday noon.

- Cyclone Yaas is moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 10 kmph and intensifying further into a VSCS, the IMD said. It laid centred around 320 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 430 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 420 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) early on Tuesday morning.

- Wind speeds will increase in several areas of north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore districts during the landfall.

- The storm will cause heavy rain over large parts of West Bengal and Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday.

- Fishermen have been advised against venturing out into the sea till further information, said IMD. It also warned of destruction to thatched houses, extensive damage to kutcha dwellings and some damage to pucca buildings in coastal and adjoining interior districts of West Bengal.

